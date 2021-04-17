Oregon reports 888 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Oregon’s coronavirus death toll is now 2,460 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Saturday reported 888 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three new deaths due to the virus.

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,460 people.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 174,501.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Saturday with 161, followed by Washington County with 103 and Clackamas County with 96.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (7), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (8), Columbia (7), Coos (2), Crook (10), Curry (2), Deschutes (94), Douglas (16), Gilliam (1), Grant (2), Harney (1), Jackson (58), Jefferson (6), Josephine (13), Klamath (45), Lane (75), Lincoln (5), Linn (37), Malheur (2), Marion (79), Morrow (1), Multnomah (161), Polk (12), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (15), Wasco (3), Washington (103), Yamhill (17).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 1,292,612 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,109,671 first and second doses of Moderna and 88,104 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Saturday, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 200 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is one more than Friday. There are 47 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than Friday.

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the three new deaths reported Saturday: