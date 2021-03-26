Oregon reports 505 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 505 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three more deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,373 people.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 163,295.
Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 108, followed by Clackamas County with 74 and Washington County with 67.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 108 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is the same number as Thursday. There are 18 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the three people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,371st COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman in Coos County who died on March 1 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,372nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on March 10 and died on March 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,373rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on March 6 and died on March 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.