Oregon reports 505 new COVID cases, 3 more deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,373 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 505 new COVID-19 cases in the state and three more deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 163,295.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 108, followed by Clackamas County with 74 and Washington County with 67.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (5), Columbia (9), Coos (15), Crook (2), Deschutes (26), Douglas (11), Grant (4), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (2), Josephine (16), Klamath (6), Lane (25), Lincoln (2), Linn (11), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (108), Polk (14), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (7), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (67) and Yamhill (10).

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 826,177 first and second doses of Pfizer, 791,858 first and second doses of Moderna and 36,674 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 1,021,995 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 108 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is the same number as Thursday. There are 18 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than Thursday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the three people who died: