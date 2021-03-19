Oregon reports 381 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

The state's death toll is now 2,357 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases in the state and four more deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 160,994.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 54, followed by Clackamas County with 42.

The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).

Vaccinations

Oregon has administered 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 851,175 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one fewer than Thursday. There are 30 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.

Deaths

