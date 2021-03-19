Oregon reports 381 new COVID cases, 4 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Friday reported 381 new COVID-19 cases in the state and four more deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,357 people.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 160,994.
Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Friday with 54, followed by Clackamas County with 42.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (6), Clackamas (42), Clatsop (4), Columbia (1), Coos (23), Crook (3), Curry (13), Deschutes (15), Douglas (12), Grant (4), Harney (1), Jackson (30), Jefferson (3), Josephine (31), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (16), Lincoln (8), Linn (10), Malheur (3), Marion (27), Multnomah (54), Polk (4), Umatilla (15), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (39) and Yamhill (4).
Vaccinations
Oregon has administered 710,862 first and second doses of Pfizer, 711,759 first and second doses of Moderna and 27,984 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 851,175 doses of Pfizer, 902,200 doses of Moderna and 54,700 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 115 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, one fewer than Thursday. There are 30 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the four people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,354th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old man in Clatsop County who tested positive on Jan. 3 and died on Jan. 8. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,355th COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 28 and died on March 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,356th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 24 and died on March 17 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,357th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man in Wasco County who tested positive on Feb. 11 and died on Feb. 11. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.