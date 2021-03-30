Oregon reports 415 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six more deaths due to the virus.
Oregon’s death toll is now 2,381 people.
New cases
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 164,570.
Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 78, followed by Washington County with 75.
The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).
Vaccinations
Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
Hospitalizations
Health officials said there are currently 139 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is three fewer than Monday. There are 35 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Monday.
Deaths
The OHA released the following information about the six people who died:
- Oregon’s 2,376th COVID-19 death is a 65-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive on March 25 and died on March 27 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- Oregon’s 2,377th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on March 7 and died on March 8 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,378th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 12 and died on Feb. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,379th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old man in Morrow County who died on March 30, 2020 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,380th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on March 22 and died on March 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,381st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 26 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.