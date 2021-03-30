Oregon reports 415 new COVID cases, 6 more deaths

Oregon’s death toll is now 2,381 people.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Tuesday reported 415 new COVID-19 cases in the state and six more deaths due to the virus.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 164,570.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Tuesday with 78, followed by Washington County with 75.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (11), Clackamas (44), Clatsop (1), Columbia (8), Coos (5), Crook (6), Curry (7), Deschutes (11), Douglas (18), Grant (3), Harney (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (8), Klamath (12), Lake (3), Lane (15), Lincoln (1), Linn (8), Malheur (5), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (78), Polk (12), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (9), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Washington (75) and Yamhill (6).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered a total of 893,462 first and second doses of Pfizer, 833,973 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,698 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 1,130,805 doses of Pfizer, 1,081,900 doses of Moderna and 86,900 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations

Health officials said there are currently 139 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is three fewer than Monday. There are 35 coronavirus patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

Deaths

The OHA released the following information about the six people who died: