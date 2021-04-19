Oregon reports 473 new COVID cases, zero new deaths

State health officials said more than 1 million people in Oregon have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) on Monday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases in the state and zero new deaths due to the virus.

Monday is the second day in a row OHA reported no new COVID-related deaths. Oregon’s death toll remains at 2,460 people.

Meanwhile, OHA said 1,033,175 people in Oregon have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

As of Monday, everyone 16 and older in Oregon is eligible to receive a vaccine.

New cases

The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now up to 175,592.

Multnomah County had the highest number of cases on Monday with 135, followed by Marion and Lane counties with 65 cases each.

The new cases are in the following counties: Baker (3), Clackamas (63), Clatsop (4), Columbia (6), Coos (3), Crook (1), Deschutes (44), Douglas (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (15), Jefferson (3), Josephine (3), Lane (65), Lincoln (3), Linn (15), Marion (65), Multnomah (135), Polk (16), Tillamook (1), Wasco (8), Washington (1) and Yamhill (15).

Vaccinations

Oregon has now administered 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

More than 1.6 million Oregonians (about 37% of people in the state) have received at least one dose, OHA said.

As of Monday, 1,535,625 doses of Pfizer, 1,318,100 doses of Moderna and 215,500 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

Hospitalizations