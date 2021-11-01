Oregon reports 2,569 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Of the counties that reported new cases, Multnomah County had the most with 420, followed by Marion County with 290 and Washington County with 270.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 2,569 new COVID-19 cases and five additional deaths from the virus Monday. The data was for Friday, Oct. 29 through Sunday, Oct. 31.

The state has reported a total of 367,610 cases during the pandemic, including 4,377 deaths.

Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,820,379 Oregonians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,615,092 have completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations

There are 540 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon, which is 11 more than Sunday. Of those patients, 114 are in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, four more than Friday. Oregon has 65 available adult ICU beds out of 690 total (9% availability) and 355 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,101 (9% availability).

Cases

Of the counties that reported new cases, Multnomah County had the most with 420, followed by Marion County with 290 and Washington County with 270.

Here's a county-by-county breakdown: Baker (8), Benton (48), Clackamas (235), Clatsop (8), Columbia (29), Coos (33), Crook (25), Curry (1), Deschutes (262), Douglas (68), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (12), Jackson (146), Jefferson (36), Josephine (74), Klamath (51), Lake (2), Lane (195), Lincoln (23), Linn (151), Malheur (8), Marion (290), Morrow (9), Multnomah (420), Polk (40), Sherman (1), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (23), Union (22), Wallowa (4), Wasco (10), Washington (270) and Yamhill (47).

Deaths

OHA released the following information about the five Oregonians who died:

Oregon’s 4,373rd COVID-19 related death was a 95-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Oct.19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,374th COVID-19 related death was a 62-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 14 and died on Oct. 28 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,375th COVID-19 related death was a 67-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Oct. 22 and died on Oct. 29 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,376th COVID-19 related death was a 56-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,377th COVID-19 related death was a 69-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. He had underlying conditions.