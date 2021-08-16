Oregon reports 4,396 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Hospitalizations continued to surge to unprecedented levels, reaching another new peak Monday.

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 4,396 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases over the weekend in its daily report Monday, as well as 14 new deaths. The state's death toll is now 2,949.

Hospitalizations continue to rise in Oregon, reaching another new record high Monday.

Cases and deaths

Oregon reported 2,027 new cases Friday, Aug. 13, 1,533 cases Saturday, Aug. 14 and 836 cases Sunday, Aug. 15.

Lane and Jackson Counties reported the two largest increases in cases.

Cases were reported in the following counties:

Baker (18), Benton (54), Clackamas (296), Clatsop (73), Columbia (19), Coos (66), Crook (19), Curry (136), Deschutes (355), Douglas (350), Harney (11), Hood River (10), Jackson (542), Jefferson (30), Josephine (363), Klamath (15), Lane (567), Lincoln (35), Linn (178), Malheur (17), Marion (163), Morrow (13), Multnomah (504), Polk (46), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (109), Union (39), Wallowa (11), Wasco (22), Washington (166), Yamhill (103).

Oregon’s 2,936th COVID-19 death was a 54-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 7 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,937th COVID-19 death was a 27-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 14 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,938th COVID-19 death was a 79-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 29 and died on August 12 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,939th COVID-19 death was an 80-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on August 6 and died on August 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,940th COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 3 and died on August 11. Location of COVID-19 death and underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,941st COVID-19 death was a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on August 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,942nd COVID-19 death was an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 13 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,943rd COVID-19 death was a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 30 and died on August 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,944th COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 12 at St Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,945th COVID-19 death was a 47-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,946th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on July 23 and died on August 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,947th COVID-19 death was 54-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on August 9 and died on August 11 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,948th COVID-19 death was a 93-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive on August 5 and died on August 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,949th COVID-19 death was a 63-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on August 12 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Hospitalizations

There are 752 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, an increase of nine since Sunday. There are 206 patients in ICU beds, 11 more than Sunday. There are 113 patients on ventilators.

Hospitalizations remain the highest Oregon has seen through the entire pandemic.





Vaccinations

As of Monday, 2,553,384 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,351,758 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.