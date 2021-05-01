Oregon reports 731 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday reported 731 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths related to the virus.
Oregon had reported more than 1,000 daily new COVID-19 cases over the previous five days. There has been a total of 118,456 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,506 people who have died.
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported there are 477 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, six fewer than reported Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than reported on Sunday.
OHA also reported a total 51,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Oregon, including nine second doses, the first reporting of second doses in Oregon. Here’s a breakdown of vaccine doses administered in Oregon so far this year:
- Jan. 4: 2,550
- Jan. 3: 1,663
- Jan. 2: 2,115
- Jan. 1: 569
A total of 190,500 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.
Of the 731 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Washington County reported the most with 141, followed by Multnomah County with 95. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:
- Baker: 10
- Clackamas: 67
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 10
- Coos: 20
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 45
- Douglas: 14
- Harney: 2
- Jackson: 40
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 16
- Klamath: 31
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 62
- Lincoln: 4
- Linn: 10
- Marion: 79
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 95
- Polk: 16
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 4
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 141
- Yamhill: 22
OHA released the following information about the six deaths reported Monday:
- An 83-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec.18 and died on Dec.18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Dec. 22 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 47-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 81-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 18 and died on Jan. 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 92-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on Dec. 24 and died on Jan. 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
