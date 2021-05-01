Oregon reports 731 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

There has been a total of 118,456 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,506 people who have died.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Health officials on Monday reported 731 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths related to the virus.

Oregon had reported more than 1,000 daily new COVID-19 cases over the previous five days. There has been a total of 118,456 known coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, including 1,506 people who have died.

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported there are 477 people hospitalized in Oregon with COVID-19, six fewer than reported Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than reported on Sunday.

OHA also reported a total 51,275 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Oregon, including nine second doses, the first reporting of second doses in Oregon. Here’s a breakdown of vaccine doses administered in Oregon so far this year:

Jan. 4: 2,550

Jan. 3: 1,663

Jan. 2: 2,115

Jan. 1: 569

A total of 190,500 vaccine doses have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.

Of the 731 new COVID-19 cases reported Monday, Washington County reported the most with 141, followed by Multnomah County with 95. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Baker: 10

Clackamas: 67

Clatsop: 2

Columbia: 10

Coos: 20

Curry: 2

Deschutes: 45

Douglas: 14

Harney: 2

Jackson: 40

Jefferson: 6

Josephine: 16

Klamath: 31

Lake: 1

Lane: 62

Lincoln: 4

Linn: 10

Marion: 79

Morrow: 4

Multnomah: 95

Polk: 16

Tillamook: 2

Umatilla: 24

Union: 4

Wasco: 2

Washington: 141

Yamhill: 22

OHA released the following information about the six deaths reported Monday: