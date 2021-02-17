Oregon reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

It's the fifth consecutive day Oregon has reported fewer than 500 new coronavirus cases.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths connected to the virus. It's the fifth consecutive day Oregon has reported fewer than 500 cases. There has been a total of 151,257 reported coronavirus cases in the state during the pandemic, including 2,143 Oregonians who have died.

Multnomah County reported with most new cases with 55, followed by Jackson County with 52. Here is a county-by-county breakdown: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (50), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (9), Hood River (6), Jackson (52), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (5), Lake (6), Lane (39), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Malheur (15), Marion (25), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (11), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (19)

Vaccinations

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 15,790 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state. There has been a total of 707,244 doses administered out of the 922,300 delivered across Oregon. More than 205,000 Oregonians have received two doses of the vaccine so far.

Hospitalizations

The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly Wednesday. There are 190 hospitalized coronavirus patients, five fewer than reported Tuesday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than reported Tuesday.

OHA released the following information about the five newly reported deaths: