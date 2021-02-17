Oregon reports 473 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon health officials on Wednesday reported 473 new COVID-19 cases and five more deaths connected to the virus. It's the fifth consecutive day Oregon has reported fewer than 500 cases. There has been a total of 151,257 reported coronavirus cases in the state during the pandemic, including 2,143 Oregonians who have died.
Multnomah County reported with most new cases with 55, followed by Jackson County with 52. Here is a county-by-county breakdown: Baker (5), Benton (7), Clackamas (17), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (10), Crook (2), Deschutes (50), Douglas (40), Grant (1), Harney (9), Hood River (6), Jackson (52), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (5), Lake (6), Lane (39), Lincoln (2), Linn (10), Malheur (15), Marion (25), Morrow (2), Multnomah (55), Polk (14), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (11), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (1), Washington (27) and Yamhill (19)
Vaccinations
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 15,790 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the state. There has been a total of 707,244 doses administered out of the 922,300 delivered across Oregon. More than 205,000 Oregonians have received two doses of the vaccine so far.
Hospitalizations
The number of Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped slightly Wednesday. There are 190 hospitalized coronavirus patients, five fewer than reported Tuesday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, seven fewer than reported Tuesday.
OHA released the following information about the five newly reported deaths:
- Oregon’s 2,139th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 26 and died on Feb. 14 at Asante Rogue Valley Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,140th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 15 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,141st COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 15 and died on Feb. 12 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,142nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 20 and died on Feb. 15 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- Oregon’s 2,143rd COVID-19 death is an 88-year-old man in Washington County who became symptomatic on Feb. 3 after contact with a confirmed case and died on Feb. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.