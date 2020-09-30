x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 30: Lines for Life joins with OHA to launch new support line

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Portland-based nonprofit Lines for Life and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) launched the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24/7 emotional support and resource referral to everyone, not only those experiencing mental health crisis. OHA said the Safe + Strong Helpline is in response to emotional support needs during disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires. Learn more
  • Oregon continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases. Analyzing a trend in coronavirus case numbers, though, is especially tricky following weeks of wildfire evacuations and hazardous air quality, according to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "We think numbers, in general, are increasing, but we’re kind of waiting for things to settle as the disruptions from the wildfires and evacuations," Vines said. Learn more
  • OHA reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 299 new cases of the virus in Oregon yesterday. Multnomah County had the highest number of reported new cases yesterday with 52, followed by Marion County with 49. Learn more

