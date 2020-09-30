Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 30: Lines for Life joins with OHA to launch new support line

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 555 deaths, 2,538 hospitalizations, 33,291 cases, 677,770 tests (646,092 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,124 deaths, 7,483 hospitalizations, 87,042 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 206,036 deaths, 7,194,922 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,009,349 deaths, 33,719,865 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Portland-based nonprofit Lines for Life and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) launched the Safe + Strong Helpline at 800-923-4357 (800-923-HELP). The line offers free, 24/7 emotional support and resource referral to everyone, not only those experiencing mental health crisis. OHA said the Safe + Strong Helpline is in response to emotional support needs during disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic and wildfires. Learn more
- Oregon continues to see a rise in coronavirus cases. Analyzing a trend in coronavirus case numbers, though, is especially tricky following weeks of wildfire evacuations and hazardous air quality, according to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. "We think numbers, in general, are increasing, but we’re kind of waiting for things to settle as the disruptions from the wildfires and evacuations," Vines said. Learn more
- OHA reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 299 new cases of the virus in Oregon yesterday. Multnomah County had the highest number of reported new cases yesterday with 52, followed by Marion County with 49. Learn more
