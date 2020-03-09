x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 3: These are the 73 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:45 a.m.

  • Unemployed Oregonians who qualify will be able to get an extra $300 per week for at least three weeks. Learn more
  • Here are the 73 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon. Learn more
  • Health officials on Wednesday reported three more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is now at 468. Learn more
  • First day of school for kids in Portland Public School District. Learn more

