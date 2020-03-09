Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 3: These are the 73 active workplace outbreaks in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 468 deaths, 2,167 hospitalizations, 27,075 cases, 565,072 tests (539,307 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,935 deaths, 6,795 hospitalizations, 75,377 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 185,782 deaths, 6,117,725 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 863,933 deaths, 26,065,382 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:45 a.m.
- Unemployed Oregonians who qualify will be able to get an extra $300 per week for at least three weeks. Learn more
- Here are the 73 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon. Learn more
- Health officials on Wednesday reported three more Oregonians have died of COVID-19. The state’s death toll is now at 468. Learn more
- First day of school for kids in Portland Public School District. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data