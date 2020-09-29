x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 29: Gov. Brown extends ban on residential evictions through end of year

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown yesterday issued a new ban on residential evictions from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31. Brown cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by historic wildfires in Oregon as reasons to continue the eviction ban. Learn more
  • Fourteen residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus at Gateway Care and Retirement in Northeast Portland. One resident said the care center's response was "slow and inadequate." The company disputes that claim. Learn more
  • The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Monday night, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist