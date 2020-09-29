Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 29: Gov. Brown extends ban on residential evictions through end of year

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 547 deaths, 2,538 hospitalizations, 32,994 cases, 673,425 tests (642,035 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,100 deaths, 7,477 hospitalizations, 86,638 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 205,268 deaths, 7,156,562 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,003,168 deaths, 33,431,133 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:30 a.m.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown yesterday issued a new ban on residential evictions from Sept. 30 through Dec. 31. Brown cited the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the devastation caused by historic wildfires in Oregon as reasons to continue the eviction ban. Learn more
- Fourteen residents and seven staff members have tested positive for the virus at Gateway Care and Retirement in Northeast Portland. One resident said the care center's response was "slow and inadequate." The company disputes that claim. Learn more
- The worldwide death toll from the coronavirus eclipsed 1 million on Monday night, nine months into a crisis that has devastated the global economy, tested world leaders’ resolve, pitted science against politics and forced multitudes to change the way they live, learn and work. Learn more
