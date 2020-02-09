x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 2: Multnomah County approaching Phase 2 reopening; not top priority for health officials

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of  Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:45 a.m.

  • COVID-19 regulations across the border can look quite different. One Oregon health official from Eastern Oregon's Malheur County explained the dilemma of dealing with it. Learn more
  • Multnomah County is approaching being able to meet Phase 2 reopening requirements. Dr. Jennifer Vines said entering Phase 2 isn’t the top priority for county health officials. Instead, they are focused on reducing case numbers so that students can get back in the classroom for in-person learning. Learn more
  • Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found. Tuesday’s report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with five or more confirmed cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist