Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 2: Multnomah County approaching Phase 2 reopening; not top priority for health officials

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 465 deaths, 2,162 hospitalizations, 26,946 cases, 560,493 tests (534,854 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,931 deaths, 6,787 hospitalizations, 74,939 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 184,747 deaths, 6,076,589 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 857,877 deaths, 25,795,050 cases Latest global numbers
7:45 a.m.
- COVID-19 regulations across the border can look quite different. One Oregon health official from Eastern Oregon's Malheur County explained the dilemma of dealing with it. Learn more
- Multnomah County is approaching being able to meet Phase 2 reopening requirements. Dr. Jennifer Vines said entering Phase 2 isn’t the top priority for county health officials. Instead, they are focused on reducing case numbers so that students can get back in the classroom for in-person learning. Learn more
- Antibodies that people make to fight the new coronavirus last for at least four months after diagnosis and do not fade quickly, as some earlier reports suggested, scientists have found. Tuesday’s report, from tests on more than 30,000 people in Iceland, is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines. Learn more
