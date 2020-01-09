x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 1: Oregon's foreclosure moratorium extended through December

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

7:30 a.m.

  • Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order extending Oregon’s foreclosure moratorium through December, citing the continuing COVID-19-related recession. Learn more
  • In March, Jim Mains started hanging a ribbon on his fence for each person that died of COVID-19 in Washington state. A few weeks ago, Jim posted that the ribbons would be taken down at the end of August. Learn more
  • A CDC statistic has been misinterpreted as stating that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths were caused by the virus. Here's what the numbers really mean. Learn more

