Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 1: Oregon's foreclosure moratorium extended through December

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 459 deaths, 2,149 hospitalizations, 26,713 cases, 555,918 tests (530,515 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,915 deaths, 6,763 hospitalizations, 74,635 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 183,602 deaths, 6,031,582 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 851,352 deaths, 25,516,378 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
7:30 a.m.
- Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order extending Oregon's foreclosure moratorium through December, citing the continuing COVID-19-related recession.
- In March, Jim Mains started hanging a ribbon on his fence for each person that died of COVID-19 in Washington state. A few weeks ago, Jim posted that the ribbons would be taken down at the end of August.
- A CDC statistic has been misinterpreted as stating that only 6% of COVID-19 deaths were caused by the virus. Here's what the numbers really mean.
