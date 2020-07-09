Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 7: Busy Labor Day expected at coast

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 481 deaths, 2,161 hospitalizations, 28,044 cases, 575,596 tests (549,328 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,953 deaths, 6,860 hospitalizations, 77,235 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 188,954 deaths, 6,280,400 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 889,542 deaths, 27,152,445 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:15 a.m.
- Oregon health officials reported 190 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 28,044. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported one more death on Sunday. The state's death toll is now 481. Learn more
- Lots of people are expected to visit scenic areas this Labor Day weekend, however, parking could be an issue. Learn more
- With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, residents and business owners on the Oregon Coast hope tourists will respect the rules while having a good time this Labor Day. Learn more
