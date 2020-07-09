x
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 7: Busy Labor Day expected at coast

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:15 a.m.

  • Oregon health officials reported 190 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the state's total to 28,044. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also reported one more death on Sunday. The state's death toll is now 481. Learn more
  • Lots of people are expected to visit scenic areas this Labor Day weekend, however, parking could be an issue. Learn more
  • With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, residents and business owners on the Oregon Coast hope tourists will respect the rules while having a good time this Labor Day. Learn more 

