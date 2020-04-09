Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 4: Gov. Brown to hold news conference

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 470 deaths, 2,175 hospitalizations, 27,336 cases, 569,804 tests (543,789 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 1,945 deaths, 6,834 hospitalizations, 75,856 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 186,984 deaths, 6,166,939 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 870,126 deaths, 26,383,872 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will hold an 11 a.m. news conference to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic in Oregon and Labor Day safety, among other topics. KGW will stream the governor's news conference live on YouTube.
- In its weekly report, the Oregon Health Authority updated the breakdown of cases across the state by ZIP code. The data is current as of 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30. For the third consecutive week, the Ontario area, in Malheur County, saw the biggest spike: 97914 had 107 new cases. Here are the 10 Oregon ZIP codes that had the most new COVID-19 cases last week
- School has started at Evergreen Public Schools and for the majority of students, class is online. But one special education teacher in the district said he’s worried about the in-person learning happening in his program. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data