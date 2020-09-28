Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 28: Health officials report 5 deaths, 519 cases over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 547 deaths, 2,496 hospitalizations, 32,820 cases, 661,334 tests (630,592 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,100 deaths, 7,455 hospitalizations, 86,269 cases Latest Washington numbers (note: these numbers are as of Saturday)
- United States: 204,790 deaths, 7,117,830 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 998,674 deaths, 33,156,812 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Over the weekend, health officials reported five more deaths and 519 additional cases of COVID-19. On Saturday, the Oregon Health Authority reported 277 new confirmed and presumptive cases and four new deaths. On Sunday, OHA reported 242 new cases and one new death. Oregon's death toll now stands at 547 and there have been 32,820 known cases of COVID-19 in the state. The weekend numbers came after Friday's report of 457 new cases of the virus, the highest-single day total in Oregon since the pandemic began.
- For many restaurant owners, recent rain was a reminder of changes ahead and some unknowns. New outdoor seating they built because of the pandemic will need to be winterized, that is, if the City of Portland extends its free outdoor seating permits beyond next month. Learn more
- A $472 million fund for schools across Oregon was depleted to $150 million due to falling revenues caused by the pandemic. Learn more
