Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 25: Health officials report highest daily case total since Aug. 15

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 539 deaths, 2,468 hospitalizations, 31,865 cases, 648,949 tests (614,570 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,080 deaths, 7,357 hospitalizations, 84,238 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 202,827 deaths, 6,980,351 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 983,865 deaths, 32,279,835 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- State health officials on Thursday reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and two more deaths. The case count is the highest since August 15, when health officials reported 412 new cases. Learn more
- Katie Bruun was one of 28 students who tested positive for COVID-19 during move-in days at Oregon State. But she took another test the same day and it was negative. Learn more
- Pacific Seafood reportedly used a private lab earlier this week to test the Warrenton plant’s 159 night-shift workers, and 77 tested positive. Learn more
- The Pac-12 is set to kick off a seven-game football season Nov. 6 after it followed the Big Ten in overturning an August decision to punt on playing in the fall because of concerns about COVID-19. Learn more
