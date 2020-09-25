x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 25: Health officials report highest daily case total since Aug. 15

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • State health officials on Thursday reported 382 new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and two more deaths. The case count is the highest since August 15, when health officials reported 412 new cases. Learn more
  • Katie Bruun was one of 28 students who tested positive for COVID-19 during move-in days at Oregon State. But she took another test the same day and it was negative. Learn more
  • Pacific Seafood reportedly used a private lab earlier this week to test the Warrenton plant’s 159 night-shift workers, and 77 tested positive. Learn more
  • The Pac-12 is set to kick off a seven-game football season Nov. 6 after it followed the Big Ten in overturning an August decision to punt on playing in the fall because of concerns about COVID-19. Learn more

