Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 24: Isolation from friends and family a new challenge for out-of-state college students

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 538 deaths, 2,438 hospitalizations, 31,503 cases, 644,570 tests (614,570 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,081 deaths, 7,349 hospitalizations, 83,702 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 202,170 deaths, 6,941,248 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 977,881 deaths, 31,944,038 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:15 a.m.
- Attending school far from home is tough enough for some students. Dealing with unexpected isolation due to COVID-19 can take an additional toll on mental health. KGW spoke to several college students attending school outside of the state. "It's just a really hard adjustment," said one student. Learn more
9 a.m.
- A surge of coronavirus cases has sent Clark County from the moderate to high range in Washington, and dashed hopes to expand hybrid learning. Learn more
- Matthew Irvin, 26, died in early July at his apartment in Yamhill County. Officials at the time said it was likely from COVID-19 because he had several symptoms. But according to the family and Oregon Medical Examiner's Office, Irvin didn't actually have the virus. Learn more
- Oregon economists presented a "shocking" and significantly improved revenue forecast Wednesday, which could leave the state's current budget nearly unscathed by the economic impacts of COVID-19. Learn more
