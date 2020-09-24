x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 24: Isolation from friends and family a new challenge for out-of-state college students

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

  • Attending school far from home is tough enough for some students. Dealing with unexpected isolation due to COVID-19 can take an additional toll on mental health. KGW spoke to several college students attending school outside of the state. "It's just a really hard adjustment," said one student. Learn more

  • A surge of coronavirus cases has sent Clark County from the moderate to high range in Washington, and dashed hopes to expand hybrid learning. Learn more
  • Matthew Irvin, 26, died in early July at his apartment in Yamhill County. Officials at the time said it was likely from COVID-19 because he had several symptoms. But according to the family and Oregon Medical Examiner's Office, Irvin didn't actually have the virus. Learn more
  • Oregon economists presented a "shocking" and significantly improved revenue forecast Wednesday, which could leave the state's current budget nearly unscathed by the economic impacts of COVID-19. Learn more

