Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 23: Restaurant owners worry about losing outdoor seating

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 532 deaths, 2,419 hospitalizations, 31,313 cases, 641,048 tests (611,268 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,070 deaths, 7,314 hospitalizations, 83,193 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 200,893 deaths, 6,899,272 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 972,100 deaths, 31,666,012 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- During the pandemic, outdoor seating has been a game-changer for many Portland restaurants. But now, with the weather changing, owners worry about losing the option. Learn more
- A man incarcerated in an Oregon prison died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. The man is the seventh inmate in the state to die after testing positive for the disease. Learn more
- Over the five-day move-in period in Corvallis, 2,089 students were tested and 28 were tested to be positive for COVID-19, a 1.35% positive rate, according to Oregon State University spokesperson Steve Clark. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data