Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 23: Restaurant owners worry about losing outdoor seating

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • During the pandemic, outdoor seating has been a game-changer for many Portland restaurants. But now, with the weather changing, owners worry about losing the option. Learn more
  • A man incarcerated in an Oregon prison died Monday after testing positive for COVID-19. The man is the seventh inmate in the state to die after testing positive for the disease. Learn more
  • Over the five-day move-in period in Corvallis, 2,089 students were tested and 28 were tested to be positive for COVID-19, a 1.35% positive rate, according to Oregon State University spokesperson Steve Clark. Learn more

