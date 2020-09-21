Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 21: Health officials report 6 new deaths, 474 new cases over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 521 deaths, 2,356 hospitalizations, 30,342 cases, 627,951 tests (595,574 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,037 deaths, 7,262 hospitalizations, 82,548 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 199,531 deaths, 6,814,696 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 961,459 deaths, 31,104,646 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon and Washington do not update their websites over the weekend. The numbers above and below is as of Friday for Oregon and as of Saturday for Washington. The numbers will be updated later Monday when the two states update their websites.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:20 a.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported six new deaths and 474 new confirmed and presumptive cases over the weekend. On Saturday, OHA reported five new deaths and 266 new cases. On Sunday, OHA reported one new death and 208 new cases. There have been 30,801 known cases of COVID-19 in Oregon and 526 Oregonians have died from the virus.
- Friday was the first day students were able to move into the dorms at Oregon State University. It would normally be a day-long event but this year it's being held over five days. The University expects around 2,500 students to move into the dorms this week, but before they do students must take a COVID-19 test. Learn more
- The availability of coronavirus testing in Oregon decreased last week due to the massive wildfires and the hazardous air quality that stretched across the state. Despite this, officials said Friday that data continues to show a decline in the rate of COVID-19 transmission in the state. Learn more
