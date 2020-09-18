x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 18: Portland woman opens kindergarten to provide in-person experience

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

  • Scottie Grimes loves teaching young kids, so she decided to start up her own kindergarten, Show of Hands Community School for the Arts in Northeast Portland, where she's offering in-person classes with safety standards. Learn more
  • Oregon's prison system faces new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. As more inmates and corrections staff test positive for the virus, wildfire evacuations can increase exposure. Learn more
  • For the first time in weeks, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update. The last time the state public health agency reported zero deaths in a day was Aug. 23. Oregon’s death toll remains at 521 people during the pandemic. OHA reported 215 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 30,060. Learn more

