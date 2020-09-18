Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 18: Portland woman opens kindergarten to provide in-person experience

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- *Oregon: 521 deaths, 2,319 hospitalizations, 30,060 cases, 624,164 tests (595,574 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,031 deaths, 7,196 hospitalizations, 81,198 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 197,696 deaths, 6,678,382 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 946,963 deaths, 30,221,414 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:45 a.m.
- Scottie Grimes loves teaching young kids, so she decided to start up her own kindergarten, Show of Hands Community School for the Arts in Northeast Portland, where she's offering in-person classes with safety standards. Learn more
- Oregon's prison system faces new challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic. As more inmates and corrections staff test positive for the virus, wildfire evacuations can increase exposure. Learn more
- For the first time in weeks, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported no new COVID-19 deaths in its daily update. The last time the state public health agency reported zero deaths in a day was Aug. 23. Oregon’s death toll remains at 521 people during the pandemic. OHA reported 215 new cases on Thursday, bringing the statewide total to 30,060. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data