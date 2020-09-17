x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 17: There are 66 active coronavirus outbreaks in the state

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9:30 a.m.

  • Yesterday, health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 195 new cases of the virus. The state’s death toll is now 521 people. Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 29,850. Learn more
  • There are 66 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The five largest active outbreaks are at prisons and food processing facilities. Learn more
  • Several Portland-area COVID-19 testing sites and labs are closed because of hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke. However, many options remain available. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist