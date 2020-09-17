Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 17: There are 66 active coronavirus outbreaks in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 521 deaths, 2,319 hospitalizations, 29,850 cases, 619,822 tests (591,423 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,020 deaths, 7,162 hospitalizations, 80,812 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 197,091 deaths, 6,640,540 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 942,076 deaths, 29,925,969 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:30 a.m.
- Yesterday, health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 195 new cases of the virus. The state’s death toll is now 521 people. Oregon’s total number of known cases is now 29,850. Learn more
- There are 66 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. The five largest active outbreaks are at prisons and food processing facilities. Learn more
- Several Portland-area COVID-19 testing sites and labs are closed because of hazardous air quality from wildfire smoke. However, many options remain available. Learn more
