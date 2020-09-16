x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 16: Wildfires, hazardous air quality impede coronavirus testing

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

8:30 a.m.

  • COVID-19 testing is down locally because hazardous air quality has forced some COVID-19 testing sites, labs and clinics to close. "We're kind of flying blind at the moment where COVID-19 is concerned,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. County health officials were already concerned about a spike in cases following Labor Day Weekend. Now they’re concerned evacuations and wildfire smoke could also play a role. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 184 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The state's death toll is now 519 people. Oregon's total number of known cases is 29,962. Learn more
  • The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism rippling across the land. Learn more

