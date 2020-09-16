Oregon COVID-19 updates, Sept. 16: Wildfires, hazardous air quality impede coronavirus testing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 519 deaths, 2,292 hospitalizations, 29,662 cases, 616,625 tests (588,402 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,015 deaths, 7,127 hospitalizations, 80,465 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 196,023 deaths, 6,609,770 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 936,156 deaths, 29,621,768 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- COVID-19 testing is down locally because hazardous air quality has forced some COVID-19 testing sites, labs and clinics to close. "We're kind of flying blind at the moment where COVID-19 is concerned,” Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said. County health officials were already concerned about a spike in cases following Labor Day Weekend. Now they’re concerned evacuations and wildfire smoke could also play a role. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority reported eight more COVID-19 deaths in Oregon and 184 new cases of the virus on Tuesday. The state's death toll is now 519 people. Oregon's total number of known cases is 29,962. Learn more
- The federal government outlined a sweeping plan Wednesday to make vaccines for COVID-19 available for free to all Americans, even as polls show a strong undercurrent of skepticism rippling across the land. Learn more
