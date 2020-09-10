x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 9: Record 484 new cases reported in Oregon

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Health officials reported 484 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Thursday, a single-day record for the state since the pandemic began. The new cases bring Oregon’s total coronavirus case count to 36,116. Learn more
  • Most Oregonians are wearing masks but about half are still attending social gatherings with friends and family on a regular basis, according to the results of two statewide surveys conducted by the Oregon Health Authority. About 50% of Oregonians attended 4 or more social gatherings in the past 2 weeks, with 20% attending a gathering of more than 10. Learn more
  • Google and Apple have been working with Oregon and Washington to develop an app to help with contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • The school year is underway at the University of Oregon and at least 207 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 21. Learn more

