Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 9: Record 484 new cases reported in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 594 deaths, 2,727 hospitalizations, 36,116 cases, 722,562 tests (688,262 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,183 deaths, 7,733 hospitalizations, 91,918 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 212,840 deaths, 7,611,616 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,063,084 deaths, 36,593,879 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Health officials reported 484 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon on Thursday, a single-day record for the state since the pandemic began. The new cases bring Oregon’s total coronavirus case count to 36,116. Learn more
- Most Oregonians are wearing masks but about half are still attending social gatherings with friends and family on a regular basis, according to the results of two statewide surveys conducted by the Oregon Health Authority. About 50% of Oregonians attended 4 or more social gatherings in the past 2 weeks, with 20% attending a gathering of more than 10. Learn more
- Google and Apple have been working with Oregon and Washington to develop an app to help with contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
- The school year is underway at the University of Oregon and at least 207 students have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 21. Learn more
