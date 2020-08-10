x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 8: Coronavirus survivors say Trump is being reckless when he says 'Don't be afraid of COVID'

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

8:30 a.m.

  • COVID-19 survivors with a different experience than President Trump felt his words on social media and handling of his diagnosis were reckless. Learn more
  • There are 72 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Three of the four largest outbreaks are at prisons. Learn more
  • Portland Public Schools announced it will extend distance learning through the end of the second quarter, which is Jan. 28. Learn more

