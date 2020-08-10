Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 8: Coronavirus survivors say Trump is being reckless when he says 'Don't be afraid of COVID'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 583 deaths, 2,705 hospitalizations, 35,634 cases, 716,777 tests (682,934 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,177 deaths, 7,703 hospitalizations, 91,208 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 211,917 deaths, 7,555,437 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,057,102 deaths, 36,238,849 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- COVID-19 survivors with a different experience than President Trump felt his words on social media and handling of his diagnosis were reckless. Learn more
- There are 72 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Three of the four largest outbreaks are at prisons. Learn more
- Portland Public Schools announced it will extend distance learning through the end of the second quarter, which is Jan. 28. Learn more
