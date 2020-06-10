Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 6: Safeway, Albertsons now offer at-home COVID-19 test kits

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 572 deaths, 2,567 hospitalizations, 35,049 cases, 707,292 tests (673,963 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,158 deaths, 7,622 hospitalizations, 90,276 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 210,237 deaths, 7,461,206 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,045,201 deaths, 35,547,863 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19. The pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington are now offering at-home test kits. Learn more
- Fourth through 12th grade students in the Beaverton School District will be learning online through Feb. 8. Previously, the plan was to do comprehensive distance learning until Nov. 16. Learn more
- Oregon has surpassed 35,000 coronavirus cases. State health officials reported 288 new cases and zero new deaths yesterday. Learn more
