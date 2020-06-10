x
Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 6: Safeway, Albertsons now offer at-home COVID-19 test kits

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • Safeway and Albertsons pharmacies are joining the fight against COVID-19. The pharmacies in Oregon and Southwest Washington are now offering at-home test kits. Learn more
  • Fourth through 12th grade students in the Beaverton School District will be learning online through Feb. 8. Previously, the plan was to do comprehensive distance learning until Nov. 16. Learn more
  • Oregon has surpassed 35,000 coronavirus cases. State health officials reported 288 new cases and zero new deaths yesterday. Learn more

