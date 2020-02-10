COVID-19 updates, Oct. 2: President Trump, first lady test positive for the coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:



TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE

Here's the latest news and analysis after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19:

8:45 a.m.

President Trump and first lady have 'mild symptoms' after testing positive for COVID-19: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump are both experiencing “mild symptoms" of COVID-19 after the president revealed Friday that he and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, a stunning announcement that plunges the country deeper into uncertainty just a month before the presidential election. Learn more

Vice President Mike Pence, Karen Pence test negative for COVID-19: Devin O’Malley, the press secretary for the vice president, tweeted, "this morning, Vice President Pence and the Second Lady tested negative for COVID-19." He added that the vice president “remains in good health" and is tested for the virus daily. Learn more

Joe Biden awaiting results of coronavirus test, wishes Trump speedy recovery: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has been tested for the coronavirus in the wake of President Donald Trump’s infection and is awaiting results. On Friday, Biden said that he and his wife Jill “send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery” after the Trumps tested positive for the coronavirus. In a Friday morning tweet, Biden added, "We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family." Learn more

5 questions answered following President Trump, Melania Trump COVID-19 diagnosis: Following President Donald Trump's announcement Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump have contracted COVID-19, here are answers to some pressing questions going forward, like what happens if Trump can't perform his duties and who else may have been infected. Learn more

Timeline of Trump's busy week before announcing he has COVID-19: With just a month to go until the election, President Donald Trump had a busy schedule during the week the coronavirus hit home with him. Trump tweeted early Friday that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus. Learn more

Why older people like President Trump are at more risk from COVID-19: At 74 years old, Trump is solidly within an age group that’s been hit hard during the coronavirus pandemic. What is it that puts older people at increased risk from viruses like SARS-CoV-2? Scientists think it’s primarily due to changes in the human immune system as we age. Learn more

Stocks slump after Trump tests positive, job growth slows: Stocks are falling early Friday, as Wall Street’s first reaction to President Donald Trump’s testing positive for the coronavirus was to retrench. The S&P 500 was 0.9% lower after the first few minutes of trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 192 points, or 0.7%, at 27,624, as of 9:42 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.3% lower. Learn more

World leaders react to Trump, First Lady COVID-19 diagnosis: Across the globe, there was no shortage of reaction Friday morning after President Donald Trump announced that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. Learn more

OREGON UPDATES

8:45 a.m.