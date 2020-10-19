x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 19: Health officials report 608 cases, 3 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them.

As of Monday morning:

Editor's Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites over the weekend, so Oregon's numbers above are as of Friday and Washington's numbers are as of Saturday.

  • Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 608 new cases of the coronavirus and three more deaths. On Saturday, OHA reported 388 new cases and three deaths and on Sunday, OHA reported 220 new cases and 0 deaths.
  • New modeling shows COVID-19 cases increasing in Oregon over the next month, which concerns restaurant owners. "We've held on up until now," said Botanist owner Robbie Wilson. "If they shut things down again, then that's the end for us." Learn more
  • As we look to the holidays, concern over the coronavirus is already impacting some of Portland's most beloved traditions. However, many are adapting to help people celebrate safely. Learn more

