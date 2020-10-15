x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 15: Today is the final day to fill out the 2020 US census

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • After months of back and forth with the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively allowed the government to end the nation's once-in-a-decade headcount immediately. It's not too late. You can still complete the census today, but the 2020 census count does wrap up today so don't delay. Learn more
  • More Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations were at their highest peak since mid-July. Learn more
  • For blind or visually impaired students, it has been a process adapting to online learning. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist