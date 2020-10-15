Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 15: Today is the final day to fill out the 2020 US census

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 608 deaths, 2,848 hospitalizations, 38,160 cases, 759,634 tests (723,392 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,221 deaths, 7,883 hospitalizations, 95,509 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 217,155 deaths, 7,927,975 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,093,921 deaths, 38,620,496 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- After months of back and forth with the pandemic, the U.S. Supreme Court effectively allowed the government to end the nation's once-in-a-decade headcount immediately. It's not too late. You can still complete the census today, but the 2020 census count does wrap up today so don't delay. Learn more
- More Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week since the start of the pandemic, and hospitalizations were at their highest peak since mid-July. Learn more
- For blind or visually impaired students, it has been a process adapting to online learning. Learn more
