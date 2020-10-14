Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 14: Parents show what distance learning is really like

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 605 deaths, 2,817 hospitalizations, 37,780 cases, 749,375 tests (713,497 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,211 deaths, 7,874 hospitalizations, 94,775 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 216,169 deaths, 7,870,653 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,088,463 deaths, 38,304,172 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
10 a.m.
- Two families from Woodlawn Elementary recently let KGW's Cristin Severance into their homes to see the true story of distance learning. Read the latest entry in the Inside Woodlawn series
- The University of Oregon said Tuesday that winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online. Learn more
9 a.m.
- A lot has changed since the pandemic started and so too have your questions about COVID-19. KGW took some of those questions to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. Learn more
- New cases continue to surge in Clark County, Southwest Washington's most populated county, and health officials say there are several likely reasons. Learn more
- OLCC reports liquor sales are up in Oregon during COVID-19 but restaurants and bars are suffering big losses. A WSU study looks at changes in drinking behavior. Learn more
- Oregon has surpassed 600 COVID-19 deaths. State health officials reported six more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 605 people. The state also announced 321 new cases of the virus. Learn more
