x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 14: Parents show what distance learning is really like

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

10 a.m.

  • Two families from Woodlawn Elementary recently let KGW's Cristin Severance into their homes to see the true story of distance learning. Read the latest entry in the Inside Woodlawn series
  • The University of Oregon said Tuesday that winter term courses will continue to be largely remote and online. Learn more

9 a.m.

  • A lot has changed since the pandemic started and so too have your questions about COVID-19. KGW took some of those questions to Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines. Learn more
  • New cases continue to surge in Clark County, Southwest Washington's most populated county, and health officials say there are several likely reasons. Learn more
  • OLCC reports liquor sales are up in Oregon during COVID-19 but restaurants and bars are suffering big losses. A WSU study looks at changes in drinking behavior. Learn more
  • Oregon has surpassed 600 COVID-19 deaths. State health officials reported six more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 605 people. The state also announced 321 new cases of the virus. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist