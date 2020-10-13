x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 13: Here's what to do if you've been exposed to the coronavirus

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • President Donald Trump's COVID-19 case has raised questions about the proper protocols to follow if you're infected. Here's what they are and why they're important. Learn more
  • OMSI is offering its "Homeroom" program as a child care option. Kids will have a place to engage in distance learning while also safely socializing with peers and doing science-related activities. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials on Monday reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths in the state. Learn more

