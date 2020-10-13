Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 13: Here's what to do if you've been exposed to the coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 599 deaths, 2,804 hospitalizations, 37,467 cases, 743,369 tests (707,788 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,190 deaths, 7,786 hospitalizations, 93,035 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 215,101 deaths, 7,806,186 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,081,951 deaths, 37,880,040 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- President Donald Trump's COVID-19 case has raised questions about the proper protocols to follow if you're infected. Here's what they are and why they're important. Learn more
- OMSI is offering its "Homeroom" program as a child care option. Kids will have a place to engage in distance learning while also safely socializing with peers and doing science-related activities. Learn more
- Oregon health officials on Monday reported 222 new cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths in the state. Learn more
