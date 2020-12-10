Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 12: State health officials report 746 cases, 2 deaths over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 599 deaths, 2,741 hospitalizations, 37,255 cases, 728,830 tests (694,145 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,190 deaths, 7,786 hospitalizations, 93,035 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 214,793 deaths, 7,765,684 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,077,836 deaths, 37,594,267 cases Latest global numbers
Editor's note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites during the weekend, so the hospitalizations and test numbers for Oregon are as of Friday and all the numbers for Washington are as of Saturday.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Over the weekend, the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 746 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, as well as two more deaths due to the virus. OHA reported 337 new cases and zero deaths on Sunday and 409 cases and two deaths on Saturday. Oregon's death toll from coronavirus is 599 and the number of known cases since the start of the pandemic is 37,255.
- Mt. Hood Meadows is taking COVID-19 precautions as it readies for the 2020-21 ski season. Learn more
- A Southern Oregon teacher resigned after her school went to a hybrid online/in-person teaching model with special permission from the Oregon Department of Education, despite the fact that the county doesn't technically meet the standards to do in-person teaching. Learn more
- Health officials say that COVID-19 cases increased by 40% in Multnomah County in September. Learn more
