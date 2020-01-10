Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 1: Group of parents hold rally, calling for schools to reopen

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 559 deaths, 2,538 hospitalizations, 33,509 cases, 684,235 tests (652,364 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,126 deaths, 7,533 hospitalizations, 87,522 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 207,147 deaths, 7,241,449 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,015,429 deaths, 34,048,240 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9:30 a.m.
- A group of Clackamas County Parents are rallying this afternoon for a safe return to school for their children. Organizers of Clack to School said the rally will be at the Clackamas Town Center at 12:30 p.m. Learn more
- COVID-19 infections reported at Oregon schools will now be released publicly as part of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) weekly report. In the first COVID-19 Grade School Report, six schools listed at least one case of a student or staff member infected with the coronavirus. Learn more
- There are 61 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as this week. The six largest active outbreaks are at food processing facilities and correctional facilities. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data