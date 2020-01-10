x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 1: Group of parents hold rally, calling for schools to reopen

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

  • A group of Clackamas County Parents are rallying this afternoon for a safe return to school for their children. Organizers of Clack to School said the rally will be at the Clackamas Town Center at 12:30 p.m. Learn more
  • COVID-19 infections reported at Oregon schools will now be released publicly as part of the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) weekly report. In the first COVID-19 Grade School Report, six schools listed at least one case of a student or staff member infected with the coronavirus. Learn more
  • There are 61 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as this week. The six largest active outbreaks are at food processing facilities and correctional facilities. Learn more

