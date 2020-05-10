x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 5: Nine deaths, 620 new cases reported over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:40 a.m.

  • State health officials reported 620 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths over the weekend. Oregon's death toll is now 572 people. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now 34,770. Learn more
  • Farms and pumpkin patches are making adjustments to make Halloween traditions safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more

