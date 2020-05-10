Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 5: Nine deaths, 620 new cases reported over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 572 deaths, 2,613 hospitalizations, 34,770 cases, 690,284 tests (658,083 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,142 deaths, 7,268 hospitalizations, 89,874 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 209,857 deaths, 7,423,328 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,038,307 deaths, 35,252,679 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:40 a.m.
- State health officials reported 620 new cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths over the weekend. Oregon's death toll is now 572 people. The number of known COVID-19 cases in Oregon is now 34,770. Learn more
- Farms and pumpkin patches are making adjustments to make Halloween traditions safer during the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
