x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 29: There are 75 active workplace outbreaks in the state

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday afternoon:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

Noon

  • There are 75 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. That’s three fewer than the 78 active workplace outbreaks reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Learn more
  • More Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week during the pandemic so far, state health officials announced Wednesday. Learn more
  • One out of 16 people in Malheur County have tested positive for COVID-19. The county has the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people in the state. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist