Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 29: There are 75 active workplace outbreaks in the state

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday afternoon:
- Oregon: 671 deaths, 3,134 hospitalizations, 43,228 cases, 838,854 tests (797,821 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,353 deaths, 8,383 hospitalizations, 104,743 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 228,194 deaths, 8,905,868 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,177,538 deaths, 44,780,568 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
Noon
- There are 75 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. That’s three fewer than the 78 active workplace outbreaks reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Learn more
- More Oregonians tested positive for COVID-19 last week than any other week during the pandemic so far, state health officials announced Wednesday. Learn more
- One out of 16 people in Malheur County have tested positive for COVID-19. The county has the highest rate of infection per 100,000 people in the state. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data