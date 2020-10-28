Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 28: How to keep your family safe this holiday season

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 664 deaths, 3,111 hospitalizations, 42,808 cases, 834,825 tests (794,187 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,337 deaths, 8,358 hospitalizations, 104,027 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 226,864 deaths, 8,790,206 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,169,052 deaths, 44,103,094 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:50 a.m.
- Health experts are concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays, but you can start planning now to keep you and your family safe. Learn more
- While chillier weather brings more Oregonians indoors, restaurants and bars still want customers to enjoy outdoor dining throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
- Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended Oregon's state of emergency declaration for another 60 days. It will continue until Jan. 2, 2021. The declaration legally authorizes Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance. Extending the declaration allows those orders to remain in effect. Learn more
