Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 28: How to keep your family safe this holiday season

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:50 a.m.

  • Health experts are concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases heading into the holidays, but you can start planning now to keep you and your family safe. Learn more
  • While chillier weather brings more Oregonians indoors, restaurants and bars still want customers to enjoy outdoor dining throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • Oregon Gov. Kate Brown extended Oregon's state of emergency declaration for another 60 days. It will continue until Jan. 2, 2021. The declaration legally authorizes Brown’s COVID-19 executive orders and the Oregon Health Authority’s health and safety guidance. Extending the declaration allows those orders to remain in effect. Learn more

