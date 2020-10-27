COVID-19 updates, Oct. 27: Kindergartners to move to in-person learning in Clark County

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 655 deaths, 3,091 hospitalizations, 42,436 cases, 828,128 tests (787,848 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,321 deaths, 8,322 hospitalizations, 103,500 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 225,792 deaths, 8,708,533 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,161,208 deaths, 43,623,111 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Superintendents of nine Clark County school districts have agreed to bring small groups of 10 or fewer kindergartners to classrooms in the coming weeks. Learn more
- The owners of Enchanted Forest said like so many businesses, they're facing hard times because of COVID-19. The family theme park is auctioning off park signs, memorabilia and original art in an attempt to raise $500,000 to get them through the winter and prepare for another uncertain season due to COVID-19. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total of known cases to 42,436. OHA also reported two more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 655. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data