Coronavirus

COVID-19 updates, Oct. 27: Kindergartners to move to in-person learning in Clark County

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Superintendents of nine Clark County school districts have agreed to bring small groups of 10 or fewer kindergartners to classrooms in the coming weeks. Learn more
  • The owners of Enchanted Forest said like so many businesses, they're facing hard times because of COVID-19. The family theme park is auctioning off park signs, memorabilia and original art in an attempt to raise $500,000 to get them through the winter and prepare for another uncertain season due to COVID-19. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the state's total of known cases to 42,436. OHA also reported two more deaths, raising the state's death toll to 655. Learn more

