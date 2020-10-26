x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 26: State health officials report 765 cases, 4 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: Oregon and Washington don't update their websites throughout the weekend, so the numbers above are as of Friday for Oregon and as of Saturday for Washington. The numbers will be updated once the states update their websites.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • After the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported a new record high for its daily COVID-19 case count with 550 new cases on Friday, the OHA reported an additional 765 new cases and four deaths over the weekend. On Saturday, OHA reported 399 cases and four deaths and on Sunday, OHA reported 366 cases and no deaths.
  • Starting tomorrow, Portlanders will be able to apply for $500 in housing assistance as part of a new assistance program for Portland residents struggling with the health and financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • Auto repossessions are expected to surge in the coming months as COVID-19 hardship programs begin to peter out, temporary consumer protections expire, and unemployment numbers remain high. Learn more

