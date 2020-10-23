x
Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 23: Bowling alleys, skating rinks can now open in Portland metro area

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Friday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8 a.m.

  • Bowling alleys and skating rinks will be allowed to reopen in the Portland metro area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the businesses down seven months ago. Learn more
  • Over the last four weeks, positive COVID-19 tests have risen steadily in Clark County.  During the month of September, contact tracers found 142 out of 360 positive cases likely stemmed from exposure to members of the same household. Learn more
  • More than 900 small businesses in Portland are getting some relief. Prosper Portland awarded federal grants to mostly minority-owned businesses for things like rent, utilities and payroll. Learn more

