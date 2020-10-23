Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 23: Bowling alleys, skating rinks can now open in Portland metro area

Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 646 deaths, 3,005 hospitalizations, 40,810 cases, 803,932 tests (765,191 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,289 deaths, 8,183 hospitalizations, 100,525 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 223,061 deaths, 8,413,274 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,138,955 deaths, 41,820,333 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8 a.m.
- Bowling alleys and skating rinks will be allowed to reopen in the Portland metro area for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut the businesses down seven months ago. Learn more
- Over the last four weeks, positive COVID-19 tests have risen steadily in Clark County. During the month of September, contact tracers found 142 out of 360 positive cases likely stemmed from exposure to members of the same household. Learn more
- More than 900 small businesses in Portland are getting some relief. Prosper Portland awarded federal grants to mostly minority-owned businesses for things like rent, utilities and payroll. Learn more
