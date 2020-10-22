x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 22: 78 workplace outbreaks

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.
Credit: KGW

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Thursday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

11 a.m.

  • The number of COVID-19 cases being reported at Oregon schools dropped from 25 to 21, while the total number of cases of students or staff members who tested positive also dropped this week, from 52 to 40. Learn more

10 a.m.

  • There are 78 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Three of the four largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons. Learn more
  • The pandemic doesn't have to put a complete stop to Halloween, even though health officials say a lot of the usual activities could be dangerous. All throughout the Portland metro area, there's everything from drive-thru Halloweens to socially distant activities at a dairy farm. Learn more
  • State health officials on Wednesday reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 635 people. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist