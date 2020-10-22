Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 22: 78 workplace outbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Thursday morning:
- Oregon: 635 deaths, 2,989 hospitalizations, 40,443 cases, 797,898 tests (759,492 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,286 deaths, 8,149 hospitalizations, 99,874 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 222,416 deaths, 8,354,300 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,133,699 deaths, 41,396,754 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
11 a.m.
- The number of COVID-19 cases being reported at Oregon schools dropped from 25 to 21, while the total number of cases of students or staff members who tested positive also dropped this week, from 52 to 40. Learn more
10 a.m.
- There are 78 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week. Three of the four largest active workplace outbreaks in Oregon are at prisons. Learn more
- The pandemic doesn't have to put a complete stop to Halloween, even though health officials say a lot of the usual activities could be dangerous. All throughout the Portland metro area, there's everything from drive-thru Halloweens to socially distant activities at a dairy farm. Learn more
- State health officials on Wednesday reported 331 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths, bringing Oregon's death toll to 635 people. Learn more
