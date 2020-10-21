Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 21: Here's how the state will distribute a coronavirus vaccine

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 633 deaths, 2,964 hospitalizations, 40,136 cases, 793,299 tests (755,181 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,282 deaths, 8,124 hospitalizations, 99,150 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 221,150 deaths, 8,277,961 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,126,562 deaths, 40,914,651 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Who will get a COVID-19 vaccine first once it's deemed safe and effective? Oregon has laid out its plan for vaccine distribution. It's a 136-page plan that shows the state will adopt a phased approach, with the first shots going to health care workers, other essential workers and people at a higher risk of severe reactions to the virus. Learn more
- With cases rising there's concern hospitals could be overrun with COVID-19 and flu patients. But health care systems in Oregon have learned a lot over the last several months and are more prepared than they were earlier in the pandemic. Learn more
- Amid COVID-19 restrictions, many businesses have had the chance to reopen to some degree. But in the Portland-metro area, bowling alleys are still outside the lines when it comes to what state health officials deem safe. Bowling alleys can't reopen in areas under Phase 1 restrictions, and that still includes Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties. Learn more
8:30 a.m.
- Oregon surpassed 40,000 cases of COVID-19 yesterday. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 346 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19. A total of 40,136 cases have been reported since the first case of the coronavirus was reported in Oregon in late February. OHA also reported six new deaths, raising the state's death toll to 633. Learn more
