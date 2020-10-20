x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 20: Social gatherings driving spread of virus

As COVID-19 continues to impact Oregon and Southwest Washington, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

8:30 a.m.

  • Coronavirus cases in Oregon are surging to the highest point they've been since the pandemic started, in part because social gatherings continue to fuel the spread of the virus. Learn more
  • The Oregon Health Authority issued updated guidance for wearing face coverings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Among the changes, officials now recommend people wear a mask instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate. Learn more
  • Oregon health officials on Monday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 266 new cases of the virus. Learn more

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: Coronavirus latest updates | YouTube playlist