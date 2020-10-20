Oregon COVID-19 updates, Oct. 20: Social gatherings driving spread of virus

PORTLAND, Ore — Cases of COVID-19 began popping up in the United States in January. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 628 deaths, 2,947 hospitalizations, 39,794 cases, 786,496 tests (748,715 negative tests) Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,258 deaths, 8,077 hospitalizations, 98,661 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 220,338 deaths, 8,217,952 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,120,003 deaths, 40,514,091 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- Coronavirus cases in Oregon are surging to the highest point they've been since the pandemic started, in part because social gatherings continue to fuel the spread of the virus. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority issued updated guidance for wearing face coverings in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. Among the changes, officials now recommend people wear a mask instead of a face shield, except in limited situations when a face shield is appropriate. Learn more
- Oregon health officials on Monday reported eight more COVID-19 deaths and 266 new cases of the virus. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon schools with COVID-19 cases
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus data by age group
INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon
INTERACTIVE: Oregon COVID-19 Hospitalization Data