COVID-19 updates, Nov. 9: Oregon tops 50,000 cases as the US reaches 10 million

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 730 deaths, 3,378 hospitalizations, 50,448 cases, 895,114 tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,366 deaths, 8,611 hospitalizations, 108,315 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 237,742 deaths, 10,018,278 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,259,245 deaths, 50,715,936 cases Latest global numbers
INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map
REAL-TIME UPDATES
10 a.m.
- On Sunday, Oregon health officials announced that more than 50,000 Oregonians had contracted the coronavirus. Governor Kate Brown took to Twitter, calling it a "wake-up call" for the state. Learn more
- Meanwhile, The U.S. became the first nation in the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. It took 10 days to go from 9 million to 10 million, the shortest time yet to see an increase of 1 million cases. Learn more
- While chillier weather brings more Oregonians indoors, restaurants and bars still want customers to enjoy outdoor dining throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Many business owners are getting creative to make people comfortable. Learn more
- The Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating reports that a circuit court judge is endangering the health of workers and jurors by ignoring a statewide mask mandate in his courtroom. Learn more
- The iconic former 24-hour downtown Portland diner, The Roxy, is back open after remodeling and updating how the business operates under new COVID-19 guidelines. Learn more
- Thanksgiving is right around the corner. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidance and steps for Americans to take to safely celebrate the holiday. Learn more
- Pfizer reported that early results from its coronavirus vaccine suggest the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19, putting the company on track to apply later this month for emergency-use approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Learn more
INTERACTIVE: Active workplace outbreaks with 5 or more cases