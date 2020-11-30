Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 30: State reports 3,268 cases, 20 deaths over the weekend

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 905 deaths, 4,343 hospitalizations, 74,120 cases, 1,028,119 tests, 960,604 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,703 deaths, 10,759 hospitalizations, 162,700 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 266,932 deaths, 13,393,166 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,461,763 deaths, 62,875,460 cases Latest global numbers
Note: The numbers for Oregon's hospitalizations, tests and negative tests are as of Friday because the state doesn't update its website over the weekend.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:45 a.m.
- The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,268 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. On Saturday, a record number of daily cases were reported with 1,669, boosted in part because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving. On Sunday, state health officials reported 1,599 new cases.
- State health officials reported 20 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend and Oregon surpassed 900 deaths as its death toll rose to 905. The OHA reported 11 deaths on Saturday and nine on Sunday. In a press release, the OHA called 900 deaths a "somber milestone" for the state. Learn more
- A statewide freeze announced by Gov. Kate Brown expires Wednesday. In its place, state officials will implement new rules that enforce closures and restrictions on a county-by-county basis. The new rules offer at least a little relief for restaurants, which has business owners feeling cautiously optimistic. Learn more
