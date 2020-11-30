Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 30: State reports 3,268 cases, 20 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: The numbers for Oregon's hospitalizations, tests and negative tests are as of Friday because the state doesn't update its website over the weekend.

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:45 a.m.