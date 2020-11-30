x
Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 30: State reports 3,268 cases, 20 deaths over the weekend

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Monday morning:

Note: The numbers for Oregon's hospitalizations, tests and negative tests are as of Friday because the state doesn't update its website over the weekend.

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:45 a.m.

  • The Oregon Health Authority reported 3,268 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend. On Saturday, a record number of daily cases were reported with 1,669, boosted in part because several local health departments were off for Thanksgiving. On Sunday, state health officials reported 1,599 new cases.
  • State health officials reported 20 more deaths due to COVID-19 over the weekend and Oregon surpassed 900 deaths as its death toll rose to 905. The OHA reported 11 deaths on Saturday and nine on Sunday. In a press release, the OHA called 900 deaths a "somber milestone" for the state. Learn more
  • A statewide freeze announced by Gov. Kate Brown expires Wednesday. In its place, state officials will implement new rules that enforce closures and restrictions on a county-by-county basis. The new rules offer at least a little relief for restaurants, which has business owners feeling cautiously optimistic. Learn more

