Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 27: Families find safe ways to celebrate Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Friday morning:
- Oregon: 882 deaths, 4,262 hospitalizations, 70,006 cases, 1,025,721 tests, 960,469 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,704 deaths, 10,242 hospitalizations, 153,906 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 263,755 deaths, 12,927,917 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,438,133 deaths, 61,289,237 cases Latest global numbers
Note: Oregon hasn't updated its website with the numbers on hospitalizations, tests and negative tests, so those three numbers for Oregon are as of Wednesday. Washington hasn't updated its website in two days so all of Washington's numbers are as of Tuesday.
REAL-TIME UPDATES
10 a.m.
- With many foregoing the family get-together to help slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus, this Thanksgiving looked and felt unusual. KGW caught up with several families to see what they were doing to make the most of the holiday. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,514 new cases on Thursday, bringing the state's number of known cases to 70,006. The OHA also reported 15 more deaths on Thursday, raising the state's death toll to 882. Learn more
