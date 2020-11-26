Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 26: State sets weekly record for cases and hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
- Oregon: 867 deaths, 4,262 hospitalizations, 68,503 cases, 1,025,721 tests, 960,469 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,690 deaths, 10,166 hospitalizations, 151,019 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 261,971 deaths, 12,754,109 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,418,224 deaths, 60,234,023 cases Latest global numbers
- Oregon Health Authority's weekly report says nearly twice as many Oregonians died of the coronavirus from Nov. 16-22 compared to the week before. Learn more
- There are 89 active COVID-19 workplace outbreaks in Oregon as of this week, down from 96 reported last week by the Oregon Health Authority (OHA). Nearly 10,000 people in the state have tested positive for the coronavirus in relation to workplace outbreaks. Learn more
- The latest report shows that 160 COVID-19 cases have been reported at 83 schools across the state over the past 28 days. Learn more
