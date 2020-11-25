x
Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 25: Health officials, medical professionals urge people to stay home

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Wednesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

8:30 a.m.

  • A COVID-19 ICU nurse at OHSU worries that if Oregon continues on the same troubling trend with our surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it could affect the entire health care system. Learn more
  • Portland metro area health officials are making a final plea, asking the public to cancel or drastically scale back Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Learn more
  • A judge denied a challenge by the Oregon restaurant industry to Gov. Kate Brown's statewide two-week freeze executive order, which limits restaurants to takeout only. The executive order remains in place and restaurants are still limited to strictly takeout. Learn more

