Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 25: Health officials, medical professionals urge people to stay home

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Wednesday morning:
- Oregon: 847 deaths, 4,176 hospitalizations, 67,333 cases, 1,021,373 tests, 957,249 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,690 deaths, 10,166 hospitalizations, 151,019 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 260,190 deaths, 12,613,248 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,412,949 deaths, 59,961,235 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
8:30 a.m.
- A COVID-19 ICU nurse at OHSU worries that if Oregon continues on the same troubling trend with our surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, it could affect the entire health care system. Learn more
- Portland metro area health officials are making a final plea, asking the public to cancel or drastically scale back Thanksgiving plans as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Learn more
- A judge denied a challenge by the Oregon restaurant industry to Gov. Kate Brown's statewide two-week freeze executive order, which limits restaurants to takeout only. The executive order remains in place and restaurants are still limited to strictly takeout. Learn more
