Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 24: Multnomah County Commissioner draws criticism for traveling to Hawaii

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Tuesday morning:
- Oregon: 826 deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations, 66,333 cases, 1,013,121 tests, 949,949 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,655 deaths, 10,096 hospitalizations, 147,537 cases Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 257,991 deaths, 12,430,825 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,401,106 deaths, 59,401,413 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
9 a.m.
- Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran is drawing criticism for her decision to travel to Hawaii despite a spike in coronavirus cases in Oregon that resulted in travel warnings. Multnomah County employees, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Meieran is sending the wrong message during a critical stage in the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
- Through Dec. 31, Oregon landlords can't evict people who are unable to pay rent. But they can evict them come the new year, unless state lawmakers extend the eviction moratorium. Lawmakers heard a proposal that would extend to the moratorium to June 30, 2021. Learn more
- Health officials continue to urge people to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise heading into the holiday season. Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said the best "thank you" we can give health care workers is to not get sick by staying home. Learn more
