x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Portland's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Portland, Oregon | KGW.com

Coronavirus

Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 24: Multnomah County Commissioner draws criticism for traveling to Hawaii

As COVID-19 continues to rise dramatically in Oregon, Southwest Washington and beyond, get the latest updates here.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.

We've been posting a daily blog to track the changes in Oregon and Southwest Washington as we get them. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE LATEST UPDATES

BY THE NUMBERS

As of Tuesday morning:

INTERACTIVE: Oregon coronavirus map

REAL-TIME UPDATES

9 a.m.

  • Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran is drawing criticism for her decision to travel to Hawaii despite a spike in coronavirus cases in Oregon that resulted in travel warnings. Multnomah County employees, who spoke on a condition of anonymity, said Meieran is sending the wrong message during a critical stage in the COVID-19 pandemic. Learn more
  • Through Dec. 31, Oregon landlords can't evict people who are unable to pay rent. But they can evict them come the new year, unless state lawmakers extend the eviction moratorium. Lawmakers heard a proposal that would extend to the moratorium to June 30, 2021. Learn more
  • Health officials continue to urge people to avoid large gatherings as COVID-19 cases rise heading into the holiday season. Cassie Sauer, CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association, said the best "thank you" we can give health care workers is to not get sick by staying home. Learn more

Related Articles

INTERACTIVE: COVID-19 Cases in Oregon

INTERACTIVE: Hospitalization by severity

INTERACTIVE: Oregon Hospital Capacity and Usage

RELATED: Oregon coronavirus: Maps, graphs and data

WATCH: COVID-19 Updates and Stories | YouTube Playlist