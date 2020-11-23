Oregon COVID-19 updates, Nov. 23: Benefits and drawbacks of at-home coronavirus tests

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cases of COVID-19 began showing up in the United States in January of this year. The first case in Oregon was reported on Feb. 28.
BY THE NUMBERS
As of Monday morning:
- Oregon: 808 deaths, 3,935 hospitalizations, 60,873 cases, 982,334 tests, 924,419 negative tests Latest Oregon numbers
- Washington: 2,603 deaths, 9,653 hospitalizations, 137,411 cases, 2,856,474 tests Latest Washington numbers
- United States: 252,681 deaths, 11,743,780 cases Latest U.S. numbers
- World: 1,364,959 deaths, 57,164,742 cases Latest global numbers
REAL-TIME UPDATES
11 a.m.
- Are at-home COVID-19 tests worth it? The KGW Investigates team ordered two of the at-home tests and one at-home surface test to see how quickly they arrived and how soon the results came back. Learn more
- The FDA will consider emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines next month from several companies. Dr. Gaurav Sahay is an associate professor at Oregon State University's School of Pharmacy. He said he's optimistic about a coronavirus vaccine. "The beginning of the end of the pandemic," Sahay said. Learn more
- Feeding the hungry this Thanksgiving looks a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Union Gospel Mission in Portland will have to forgo sit-down meals but still plans to feed about 1,000 people. Others are also feeding people in different ways. Learn more
- The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,517 new confirmed and presumptive cases Sunday, setting a new single-day case record. The previous records were set Saturday (1,509), Friday (1,306) and Thursday (1,225). Learn more
